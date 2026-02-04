Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

