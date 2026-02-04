Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $20.53 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $121.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

