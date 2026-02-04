Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 39.1% – Time to Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) rose 39.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,097,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,379,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

