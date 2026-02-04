Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 377 and last traded at GBX 369.50, with a volume of 4089931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 332 to GBX 342 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 297 to GBX 377 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 408.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 326.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider William Eccleshare bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 310 per share, with a total value of £12,400. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,410. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

