Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 15,607 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $102.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.