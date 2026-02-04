Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) EVP Chad Roberts Sells 8,300 Shares

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) EVP Chad Roberts sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $178,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,765.30. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Chad Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Chad Roberts sold 54,706 shares of Flowco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,224,867.34.
- On Friday, January 23rd, Chad Roberts sold 40,884 shares of Flowco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $877,779.48.
- On Thursday, January 8th, Chad Roberts sold 23,428 shares of Flowco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $453,097.52.
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Chad Roberts sold 72 shares of Flowco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $1,389.60.
- On Monday, January 5th, Chad Roberts sold 7,400 shares of Flowco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $142,968.00.
- On Friday, December 12th, Chad Roberts sold 9,253 shares of Flowco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $178,582.90.
- On Thursday, December 4th, Chad Roberts sold 19,457 shares of Flowco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $362,289.34.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Chad Roberts sold 55,173 shares of Flowco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,007,458.98.
Flowco Price Performance
NYSE FLOC opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.14.
Flowco Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowco
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flowco by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,290,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowco by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,770,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 118,628 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowco by 84.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 449,498 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Flowco by 37.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 687,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 187,827 shares in the last quarter.
Trending Headlines about Flowco
Here are the key news stories impacting Flowco this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Flowco announced the acquisition of Valiant to broaden its production-optimization and artificial-lift portfolio — the deal should expand addressable market, product depth and cross-sell opportunities, making the company more attractive to oilfield services buyers. Flowco Broadens Production Optimization Portfolio Through Strategic Acquisition of Valiant
- Positive Sentiment: Flowco reiterated M&A details on an investor call (transcript available), giving investors more clarity on integration plans and expected synergies from recent deals — clarity on M&A execution often supports multiple valuation re-ratings. Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) M&A Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Flowco declared a quarterly dividend (record Feb 13, payable Feb 25) — while modest, the payout signals cash generation and can attract income-oriented investors.
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume is materially above its average and the stock is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which can amplify price moves as momentum traders pile in.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Chad Roberts disclosed two recent sales (Feb 2 and Feb 3) totaling ~62, +62,?—actually 62,? wait—(54,706 shares on Feb 3 and 8,300 shares on Feb 2), a meaningful reduction in his holdings; large executive sales can spook some investors and raise questions about timing/intent. SEC filings: Feb 3 SEC Filing and Feb 2 SEC Filing
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on FLOC. Zacks Research raised Flowco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flowco in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Flowco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowco in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.
View Our Latest Research Report on FLOC
Flowco Company Profile
We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flowco
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- Missed Nvidia? Your next 12-month window
Receive News & Ratings for Flowco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.