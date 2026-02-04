Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) EVP Chad Roberts Sells 8,300 Shares

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) EVP Chad Roberts sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $178,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,765.30. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chad Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Chad Roberts sold 54,706 shares of Flowco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,224,867.34.

On Friday, January 23rd, Chad Roberts sold 40,884 shares of Flowco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $877,779.48.

On Thursday, January 8th, Chad Roberts sold 23,428 shares of Flowco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $453,097.52.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Chad Roberts sold 72 shares of Flowco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $1,389.60.

On Monday, January 5th, Chad Roberts sold 7,400 shares of Flowco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $142,968.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Chad Roberts sold 9,253 shares of Flowco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $178,582.90.

On Thursday, December 4th, Chad Roberts sold 19,457 shares of Flowco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $362,289.34.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Chad Roberts sold 55,173 shares of Flowco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,007,458.98.

NYSE FLOC opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flowco by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,290,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowco by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,770,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 118,628 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowco by 84.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 449,498 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Flowco by 37.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 687,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 187,827 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Flowco announced the acquisition of Valiant to broaden its production-optimization and artificial-lift portfolio — the deal should expand addressable market, product depth and cross-sell opportunities, making the company more attractive to oilfield services buyers. Flowco Broadens Production Optimization Portfolio Through Strategic Acquisition of Valiant

Flowco announced the acquisition of Valiant to broaden its production-optimization and artificial-lift portfolio — the deal should expand addressable market, product depth and cross-sell opportunities, making the company more attractive to oilfield services buyers. Positive Sentiment: Flowco reiterated M&A details on an investor call (transcript available), giving investors more clarity on integration plans and expected synergies from recent deals — clarity on M&A execution often supports multiple valuation re-ratings. Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) M&A Call Transcript

Flowco reiterated M&A details on an investor call (transcript available), giving investors more clarity on integration plans and expected synergies from recent deals — clarity on M&A execution often supports multiple valuation re-ratings. Positive Sentiment: Flowco declared a quarterly dividend (record Feb 13, payable Feb 25) — while modest, the payout signals cash generation and can attract income-oriented investors.

Flowco declared a quarterly dividend (record Feb 13, payable Feb 25) — while modest, the payout signals cash generation and can attract income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume is materially above its average and the stock is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which can amplify price moves as momentum traders pile in.

Trading volume is materially above its average and the stock is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which can amplify price moves as momentum traders pile in. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Chad Roberts disclosed two recent sales (Feb 2 and Feb 3) totaling ~62, +62,?—actually 62,? wait—(54,706 shares on Feb 3 and 8,300 shares on Feb 2), a meaningful reduction in his holdings; large executive sales can spook some investors and raise questions about timing/intent. SEC filings: Feb 3 SEC Filing and Feb 2 SEC Filing

Several research firms have weighed in on FLOC. Zacks Research raised Flowco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flowco in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Flowco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowco in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

