AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Bought Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AT&T stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.
Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) on 1/29/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/29/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 1/29/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 1/29/2026.
AT&T Trading Up 2.2%
T stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $190.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,228,655,000. Amundi increased its holdings in AT&T by 67.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after buying an additional 10,310,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $235,422,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and constructive outlook — AT&T posted a Q4 earnings beat with service revenue growth driven by wireless and fiber; management reaffirmed FY guidance (FY26 EPS range noted), signaling steady cash generation and execution. Should T Stock Be Part of Your Portfolio Post Robust Q4 Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Lumen fiber deal closed — AT&T completed the $5.75B purchase of Lumen’s mass?markets fiber business, adding 1M+ customers and ~4M fiber?enabled locations across 32 states, accelerating subscriber growth and scale in broadband. Lumen Completes Sale of Consumer Fiber-to-the-Home Business to AT&T
- Positive Sentiment: Stronger capital returns — Analysts and coverage note rising free cash flow, a ~4% dividend yield and a recent $10B buyback program, which support multiple expansion and investor demand for the stock. Why AT&T Stock Surged This Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Talent and product initiatives — AT&T is hiring bilingual call?center staff and partnering on connected?health devices (Tango Belt) — incremental operating support but limited immediate stock impact. AT&T hiring event AT&T Tango Belt collaboration
- Negative Sentiment: Congressional/security risk — Senator Maria Cantwell says AT&T and Verizon are blocking release of key Salt Typhoon security assessment reports and has asked their CEOs to testify; potential regulatory scrutiny, reputational risk and disclosure obligations could create near?term volatility. Senator says AT&T, Verizon blocking release of Salt Typhoon security assessment reports
- Negative Sentiment: Legacy declines and margin pressure remain — analysts note that while fiber and 5G are growth drivers, legacy wireline declines and margin compression are ongoing risks that could limit near?term profitability improvement. Should T Stock Be Part of Your Portfolio Post Robust Q4 Earnings?
About Representative Taylor
David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.