AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Bought Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AT&T stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 1/29/2026.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2%

T stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $190.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,228,655,000. Amundi increased its holdings in AT&T by 67.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after buying an additional 10,310,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $235,422,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

