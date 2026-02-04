HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $236.36 and last traded at $244.5020, with a volume of 3383563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $577.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.73.

The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,056.28, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at $147,850,422.72. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,080. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

