35,044 Shares in Sunrun Inc. $RUN Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,044 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 95.6% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,132,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,464 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,969,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,256,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,683 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,668,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,416,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.99.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 106.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $127,982.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 405,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,218,220.40. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $108,918.20. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 639,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,376,158. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 354,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,634,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

