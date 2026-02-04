Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 5,942 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 225.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 140.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.47.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $355.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.94. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $369.70. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.