Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $4.04 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 776.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $172.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director insider purchases — Amy B. Lane made a series of small purchases over recent months that were just disclosed; the filings show multiple buys (a mix of 2–22 share trades) and a modest increase in her holdings, a classic signal investors view as management/insider confidence. SEC Ownership Filing

Analyst/earnings momentum — Commentary noting TJX’s strong history of earnings surprises and the setup to beat again reinforces expectations for continued outperformance, which can lift multiple and demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Market-day note — A market summary piece reported TJX trading up while the broader market declined, reflecting relative strength but not providing new fundamental information. Market summary

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

