Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,633 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $225.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.16.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

