Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 4277023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Key Headlines Impacting Intapp

Here are the key news stories impacting Intapp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Intapp reported Q2 EPS of $0.33 (vs. consensus $0.26) and revenue of $140.21M (vs. $138.2M consensus), evidence of continued revenue growth and margin improvement drivers. Intapp (INTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Quarterly beat — Intapp reported Q2 EPS of $0.33 (vs. consensus $0.26) and revenue of $140.21M (vs. $138.2M consensus), evidence of continued revenue growth and margin improvement drivers. Positive Sentiment: Stronger-than-expected guidance — Intapp raised its Q3 FY26 EPS guide to $0.270–$0.290 (consensus ~$0.20) and its FY26 EPS guide to $1.200–$1.240 (consensus ~$1.17), implying better profitability trajectory than analysts modeled. (Company guidance released 2/3/2026)

Stronger-than-expected guidance — Intapp raised its Q3 FY26 EPS guide to $0.270–$0.290 (consensus ~$0.20) and its FY26 EPS guide to $1.200–$1.240 (consensus ~$1.17), implying better profitability trajectory than analysts modeled. (Company guidance released 2/3/2026) Positive Sentiment: Share buyback — Board authorized up to $200M in new repurchases (announced Jan. 29), after completing a prior $150M program, which supports EPS accretion and signals shareholder-return prioritization. Intapp announces $200 million stock repurchase program

Share buyback — Board authorized up to $200M in new repurchases (announced Jan. 29), after completing a prior $150M program, which supports EPS accretion and signals shareholder-return prioritization. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance mixed/in-line — Q3 revenue guide $143.8M–$144.8M is roughly in line with the $143.9M consensus; FY revenue guide $570.3M–$574.3M is essentially at consensus ( ~$574.2M ), leaving top-line risk limited but not clearly above street expectations. (Company guidance released 2/3/2026)

Revenue guidance mixed/in-line — Q3 revenue guide $143.8M–$144.8M is roughly in line with the $143.9M consensus; FY revenue guide $570.3M–$574.3M is essentially at consensus ( ~$574.2M ), leaving top-line risk limited but not clearly above street expectations. (Company guidance released 2/3/2026) Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — Company provided press release, slide deck and conference call recording for Q2 results for deeper review. View Press Release / Slide Deck

Investor materials available — Company provided press release, slide deck and conference call recording for Q2 results for deeper review. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains negative — Intapp still posts a negative net margin (~?5.35%) and negative return on equity, and the company’s P/E is negative on a trailing basis, keeping some investors cautious about sustained profitability.

Profitability remains negative — Intapp still posts a negative net margin (~?5.35%) and negative return on equity, and the company’s P/E is negative on a trailing basis, keeping some investors cautious about sustained profitability. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation headwinds — Stock is trading well below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and has dropped today on heavy volume, increasing near-term downside risk and signalling elevated selling pressure. (Market trading data 2/3/2026)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Intapp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Intapp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41, a PEG ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,861.40. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $379,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $271,189,996.64. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,243 shares of company stock worth $2,070,785. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,741,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Intapp by 25.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,331,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,214 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intapp by 26.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Intapp by 24.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 408,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,626 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $325,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

