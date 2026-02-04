Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VB opened at $272.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $279.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.