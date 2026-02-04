National Pension Service Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,877,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Twilio by 4,231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,097,695 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 752.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 666,448 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 730,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17,371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 547,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 9.1%

Twilio stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 266.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,213 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.97, for a total value of $980,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 112,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,728.92. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,790,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,020,912.68. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,043,438 shares of company stock valued at $135,022,770. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.