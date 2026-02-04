Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $16.64 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,964,000 after purchasing an additional 117,902 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 217,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 473,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,059,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

