Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,178 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $313,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 522,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

