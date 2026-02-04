Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,657,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 527,803 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $594,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,576,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,814,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,442 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,693,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,589 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,669,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,587,000 after buying an additional 86,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

