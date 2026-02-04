Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Major Shareholder James Fu Bin Lu Sells 200,000 Shares

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $2,254,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,294,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,723,151.09. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grindr alerts:

On Tuesday, February 3rd, James Fu Bin Lu sold 234,339 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $2,514,457.47.

On Monday, February 2nd, James Fu Bin Lu sold 178,427 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $1,987,676.78.

On Tuesday, January 27th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 200,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00.

On Monday, January 26th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 239,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $2,860,830.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, James Fu Bin Lu sold 200,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $2,396,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 200,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00.

On Monday, January 12th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 112,368 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $1,486,628.64.

On Friday, January 9th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 302,939 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $4,004,853.58.

On Monday, January 5th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 92,071 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,245,720.63.

On Monday, December 29th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 3,628 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $48,978.00.

Grindr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRND opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Grindr Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $25.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.22.

More Grindr News

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.53 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Grindr this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS upside versus expectations (revenue +29.6% YoY; $0.16 EPS vs. $0.12 consensus), which supports the company’s near-term growth story. Read More.

Recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS upside versus expectations (revenue +29.6% YoY; $0.16 EPS vs. $0.12 consensus), which supports the company’s near-term growth story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed but tilted slightly positive: five Buys, one Sell, average price target roughly $22.50 — signaling upside potential if fundamentals and sentiment improve. Read More.

Analyst coverage is mixed but tilted slightly positive: five Buys, one Sell, average price target roughly $22.50 — signaling upside potential if fundamentals and sentiment improve. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 234,339 shares on Feb 3 (~$2.5M at ~$10.73), reducing his stake; this is the latest in a series of large block sales over January–early February, increasing supply and signaling insider cashing out. Read More.

Major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 234,339 shares on Feb 3 (~$2.5M at ~$10.73), reducing his stake; this is the latest in a series of large block sales over January–early February, increasing supply and signaling insider cashing out. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: the stock hit a new 52-week low following the insider sales, reflecting short-term investor concern about continued insider dispositions and weak demand at higher levels. Read More.

Market reaction: the stock hit a new 52-week low following the insider sales, reflecting short-term investor concern about continued insider dispositions and weak demand at higher levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical and liquidity headwinds — price is trading well below the 50?day ($12.91) and 200?day ($14.44) moving averages, and current/quick ratios are below 1 while debt/equity is high (3.73), increasing sensitivity to funding/earnings shocks. Read More.

Technical and liquidity headwinds — price is trading well below the 50?day ($12.91) and 200?day ($14.44) moving averages, and current/quick ratios are below 1 while debt/equity is high (3.73), increasing sensitivity to funding/earnings shocks. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is relatively low (~7.2%), so reduced insider support and limited institutional buying may amplify sell pressure until clearer catalysts appear. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Grindr by 713.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Grindr by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grindr by 33.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 87,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRND shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grindr

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr, trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol GRND, operates a global social networking and dating platform designed primarily for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (GBTQ) individuals. The company’s core offering is a location-based mobile application that enables users to connect, chat and share content with others in their vicinity. Through its free tier and premium subscription services—known as Grindr XTRA and Grindr Unlimited—Grindr provides enhanced features such as ad-free browsing, advanced filters and unlimited profile views, catering to a broad spectrum of user needs.

Originally launched in 2009 by entrepreneur Joel Simkhai, Grindr was one of the first mobile apps to leverage geolocation technology for social networking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.