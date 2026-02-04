Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.25% of Colliers International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,625,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,273,000 after acquiring an additional 652,744 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 903,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,820,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 454,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 61,018 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.20.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 5.9%

Colliers International Group stock opened at $128.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 20.0%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

