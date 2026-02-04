Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Joo Mi Kim Sells 3,414 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $463,040.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,763.07. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,753 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $621,549.81.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Joo Mi Kim sold 7,506 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $1,100,304.54.

QLYS stock opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $155.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Qualys by 451.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.57.

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

