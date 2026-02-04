Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 50,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,842.38. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, January 2nd, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $827,000.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $873,000.00.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 212.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 822,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 126,972 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 40.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 72.5% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 248,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 104,557 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

