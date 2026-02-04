Pentair plc $PNR Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,970,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,957,000 after buying an additional 501,506 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pentair by 173.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,669 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pentair by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,333,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,479,000 after acquiring an additional 149,858 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,402,000 after acquiring an additional 159,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 37.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,565,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,751,000 after acquiring an additional 428,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,748.88. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $684,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,261.36. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNR opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.51. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

