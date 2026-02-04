AGF Management Ltd. Invests $3.61 Million in Gartner, Inc. $IT

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 1,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 21.3%

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.18 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 92.12% and a net margin of 13.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $300.00 target price on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $84,982.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,375.44. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total value of $50,505.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,270.22. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

