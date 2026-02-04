New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.85 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 93.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,535,540.75. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,529.27. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The business had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 153.38%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

