State of Wyoming Has $493,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 68.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,417,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,432,603,000 after acquiring an additional 614,437 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,712,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,974,242,000 after purchasing an additional 602,489 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,356,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,112,500,000 after buying an additional 323,252 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,778,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,468,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,296,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $987,398,000 after buying an additional 2,319,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $197.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

