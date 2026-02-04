Russel Metals (RUSMF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3771 per share and revenue of $1.1277 billion for the quarter.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc is one of North America’s leading metal distribution and processing companies, offering a comprehensive range of steel, aluminum, stainless steel, and specialty metal products. Through its extensive network of service centres, the company provides value-added processing such as precision cutting, shearing, burning, drilling, rolling, and plate profiling, alongside inventory management and just-in-time delivery solutions. This integrated model helps industrial, construction, and manufacturing customers optimize supply chains and reduce lead times.

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Russel Metals has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a broad presence across Canada and the United States.

