Inuvo Shareholder Update: New CEO Buchner Targets IntentKey as Platform Volatility Hits 2025 Outlook

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) used its 2026 shareholder update conference call to outline leadership changes, address recent volatility in its platform business, and lay out a strategy that CEO Rob Buchner said will concentrate more investment and attention on the company’s IntentKey technology.

Leadership transition and company positioning

Buchner opened the call by thanking the board as he assumes chairman and CEO duties. He also credited outgoing leader Rich Howe for anticipating major industry shifts “years before marketers knew of AI’s far-reaching impact,” pointing to Inuvo’s development of a proprietary large language model aimed at audience discovery and digital media activation. Buchner said Howe left behind a team of data scientists and strategists and a client roster that includes leading brands across technology, automotive, travel, and healthcare.

Platform market disruption and 2025 revenue outlook

Buchner said his year on the board as an independent advisor and his subsequent move into the chief operating officer role last October centered on resetting go-to-market plans and sharpening long-range strategy. He said he is now prepared to execute that vision as CEO and chairman.

Buchner described Inuvo’s “platform” business as delivering advertising clicks to large ad tech customers by placing ads across content in a network of websites Inuvo owns and operates. He said the market has been evolving as consumer intent becomes “increasingly distributed” across how people discover and consume information, making it harder to assess intent quality. He also said the industry has seen an increase in technologies that can allow lower-quality traffic to masquerade as legitimate, high-intent demand.

According to Buchner, this dynamic affected the overall network of Inuvo’s largest platform client in the fourth quarter and was “not isolated uniquely to our platform,” describing it as a broader market shift requiring stronger quality controls across the ecosystem. In response, he said Inuvo built “Ranger,” an AI compliance system intended to enforce standards and reveal quality differences that were difficult to detect at scale. Buchner said the scale and sophistication of bad actors led the company to intentionally slow growth to gain clearer visibility into traffic quality—something it had signaled on its third-quarter earnings call—though the company did not anticipate the impact would be as significant or extend through the fourth quarter and into January.

As a result, Buchner said the company saw a pullback in top-line results and now expects full-year 2025 revenue to be approximately $86 million.

He emphasized the importance of protecting the ad experience and delivering “high-converting clicks” for the company’s largest platform partner. Buchner said Inuvo responded promptly and is taking “thoughtful, firm action” against those responsible. He added that the company believes it is “past the worst of it” and expects revenue to recover in the months ahead.

Buchner also said Inuvo believes it has adequate cash to sustain operations until recovery, citing proceeds from a $3.3 million convertible note and expected recoveries related to a class action lawsuit the company referenced on its third-quarter call.

Strategic emphasis shifts toward IntentKey

Buchner said the episode underscored how the platform product line, while capable of scaling quickly, can also bring volatility to revenue. He said this reinforced the need to focus investment on IntentKey, where he believes Inuvo has a more sustainable competitive advantage.

He described steps taken since becoming COO to accelerate IntentKey’s market penetration, including restructuring the sales organization toward upstream brand-direct relationships and expanding self-service capabilities. Buchner said these changes are “fully underway” and beginning to produce results, including increased client retention and expansion and higher-velocity deal flow. He added that Inuvo is entering 2026 with its “strongest sales pipeline to date,” with more detail expected on the company’s 2025 year-end conference call.

Industry thesis: “Decoupling identity versus intent”

Buchner framed Inuvo’s approach as distinct from traditional ad tech models that rely heavily on identifying and tracking individuals. He said the ad tech landscape is facing an “identity crisis” due to tightening regulations, browser-level blocking of identifiers, and the rise of generative search. “The days of tracking people around the internet are coming to an end,” he said.

By contrast, Buchner said Inuvo models content consumption rather than individuals. He described IntentKey’s large language model as built on contextual understanding of content, consumption patterns, and real-time trends such as sentiment. Because it does not require user identification, he said, the platform is “immune to privacy headwinds” affecting competitors.

He also described IntentKey’s contextual modeling as going beyond URL-level classification by assessing the “why behind the visit,” identifying geographic shifts toward concepts in real time, and evaluating page-level relevance to bid more intelligently in environments without cookies.

Four strategic pillars and planned leadership support

Buchner said his strategy as CEO will center on four pillars:

Go-to-market focus on higher-margin, upstream, strategic, and brand-direct engagements.

on higher-margin, upstream, strategic, and brand-direct engagements. Raising IntentKey’s industry profile to better translate its value proposition into sustainable, high-retention revenue and profit.

to better translate its value proposition into sustainable, high-retention revenue and profit. Continued product innovation and thought leadership , with more details to come later.

, with more details to come later. Shifting toward higher-margin growth factors to support profitability and long-term resilience.

He said the company is formalizing specialized deal teams around sectors where privacy compliance is required, with the longer-term goal of moving away from a service-reliant model toward a “high-margin, technology-first platform.”

To support execution, Buchner said he plans to bring in an executive in residence reporting to him. He described the individual as a seasoned operator with experience in data architecture and enterprise technology partnerships. Buchner outlined three priorities for the role: accelerating strategic growth through alliances and deal-making, building an enterprise-grade sales force oriented toward complex brand-direct deals, and expanding the product roadmap by identifying and monetizing applications for IntentKey beyond the core media business.

Looking ahead, Buchner said he is optimistic about Inuvo’s future despite near-term challenges, and that the company is taking steps to stabilize the business to capture demand amid what he called “seismic agentic shifts” in digital media. He said the company’s mandate is to become a leading ad tech provider for marketers seeking privacy-first intent signals as they form.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc (NYSE: INUV) is a marketing technology company specializing in artificial intelligence–driven digital advertising solutions. The company’s platforms leverage machine learning and proprietary algorithms to analyze consumer intent and deliver targeted advertising across desktop, mobile and connected TV channels. Inuvo’s core technology is designed to help advertisers optimize campaign performance and improve return on ad spend by focusing on contextual relevance rather than relying solely on cookie-based tracking.

Through its Pulpo Media division, Inuvo offers programmatic advertising services that reach both English- and Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States and select Latin American markets.

