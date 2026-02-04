Head-To-Head Survey: Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) versus Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Surge Battery Metals has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surge Battery Metals and Rio Tinto”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Battery Metals N/A N/A -$7.19 million ($0.04) -13.46 Rio Tinto $53.66 billion 2.25 $11.55 billion N/A N/A

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Battery Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Surge Battery Metals and Rio Tinto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Battery Metals N/A -59.46% -57.62% Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Rio Tinto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Surge Battery Metals and Rio Tinto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Battery Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rio Tinto 0 9 4 3 2.63

Rio Tinto has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.82%. Given Rio Tinto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than Surge Battery Metals.

Summary

Rio Tinto beats Surge Battery Metals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Copper Creek Gold Corp. and changed its name to Surge Exploration Inc. in April 2018. Surge Battery Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting. The Copper segment engages in mining and refining of copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and other by-products and exploration activities. The Minerals segment is involved in mining and processing of borates, titanium dioxide feedstock, and iron concentrate and pellets; diamond mining, sorting, and marketing; and development projects for battery materials, such as lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines; and refineries, smelters, processing plants and power, and shipping facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

