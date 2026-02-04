Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.50 and last traded at GBX 55. 810,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,215,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.20.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 60.

The firm has a market capitalization of £277.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.24.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX (10.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund had a negative net margin of 80.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gore Street Energy Storage Fund will post 2.9007634 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Merriweather purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 55 per share, for a total transaction of £7,150. Also, insider Angus Gordon Lennox purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 per share, for a total transaction of £110,000. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Us: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund, launched in 2018. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified portfolio across five grid networks. The Company is one of the principal owners and operators of battery storage facilities in Great Britain and Ireland and owns and operates facilities in Western Mainland Europe and the US. It is listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE All-Share Index.

Energy storage technologies enhance power system stability and flexibility and are key tools for balancing out variability in renewable energy generation, facilitating the integration of more renewable energy supply into power grids.

