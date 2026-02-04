Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU) Shares Up 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU – Get Free Report) were up 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Stable Road Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed in 2020 to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination. The company completed its initial public offering in October 2020, raising gross proceeds to pursue opportunities in the global mobility sector. As an exempted Cayman Islands company, Stable Road Acquisition operates under a blind-pool structure, seeking to identify and combine with a privately held target that can benefit from the public markets.

Stable Road Acquisition focuses on technology-enabled businesses across automotive, transportation, financing, fintech and related product lifecycle management.

