RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.57. 34,687 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 28,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.

Insider Transactions at RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $68,964.30. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,074.32. This trade represents a 14.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 24,137 shares of company stock worth $344,173.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

