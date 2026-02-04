Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Short Interest Update

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,804 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 9,326 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,684 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,684 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

LSTA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 190,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Lisata Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Lisata Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lisata Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTA. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: LSTA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for severe diseases. The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in both preclinical and clinical stages, targeting autoimmune and inflammatory conditions through immunotherapeutic and cell-based approaches.

Lisata’s research and development activities are designed to improve upon existing treatment modalities by emphasizing targeted biologics and precision cell therapies.

