Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,051 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 14,548 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pluri stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pluri as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pluri in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pluri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:PLUR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 21,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218. Pluri has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of placental-derived cell therapy products. The company’s proprietary three-dimensional microcarrier expansion platform enables large-scale, off-the-shelf production of PLX (placental expanded) cells, which are being investigated for a range of acute and chronic conditions. Pluri’s approach seeks to combine the regenerative and immunomodulatory properties of stromal cells with a scalable manufacturing process that does not require patient-specific cell harvesting.

Pluri advances its pipeline through internally funded research programs and strategic collaborations with academic institutions and government agencies.

