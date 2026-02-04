Hempco Food and Fiber (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.4975 and last traded at $0.4975. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 20,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5160.

Hempco Food and Fiber Trading Down 3.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Hempco Food and Fiber Company Profile

Hempco Food & Fiber Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the processing and distribution of hemp-derived products for food, textile, nutraceutical and industrial markets. The company’s operations center on its vertically integrated hemp processing facility in Alberta, where it transforms raw hemp seed and stalk into a variety of commercial ingredients.

Through mechanical and cold-press extraction methods, Hempco produces hemp hearts, protein powders, flours and cold-pressed oils that serve food manufacturers, bakeries and nutraceutical formulators.

