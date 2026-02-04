HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 85,064,987 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 67,955,724 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,990,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,990,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

HP Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,110,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. HP has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HP in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Get Our Latest Report on HPQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,724.68. This trade represents a 49.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $415,306.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196.27. The trade was a 99.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 91,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 12.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,901 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting HP

Here are the key news stories impacting HP this week:

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.