OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 503,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 246,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPRX

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 509,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company’s core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.