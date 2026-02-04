West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.33 and last traded at $68.75. Approximately 137,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,952% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (OTCMKTS: WFTBF) is a Vancouver, British Columbia–based forest products company that engages in the harvesting, processing and distribution of wood, fiber and related products. Established in 1955 in Quesnel, British Columbia by brothers Ron and Cliff Cowan, the company has grown into one of the largest lumber producers in the world. West Fraser operates an integrated network of sawmills, engineered wood and panel mills, as well as pulp and paper facilities. Its operations encompass timberlands management, wood procurement and manufacturing activities that serve residential, commercial and industrial markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes dimensional lumber, oriented strand board (OSB), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), plywood, medium-density fibreboard (MDF), pulp, newsprint and specialty papers.

