Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:VRE) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:VRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.34 and last traded at C$32.43. Approximately 7,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 7,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.88.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF Stock Down 1.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.45.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Canada All Cap Real Estate Capped 25% Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture the performance of the publicly traded Canadian real estate sector. It is composed of securities of Canadian real estate sector issuers selected from the FTSE Canada All Cap Index, and each constituent issuers weight in the Index is capped at 25%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.