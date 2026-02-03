NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,602,887 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 4,418,017 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,915,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,915,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNRG

In other NextNRG news, Director Jack Leibler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,007 shares in the company, valued at $57,687.21. This represents a 72.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Ronald Arbour sold 31,446 shares of NextNRG stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $45,911.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,308.98. The trade was a 26.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 297,056 shares of company stock worth $362,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextNRG during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextNRG in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextNRG in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NextNRG during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NextNRG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNRG Stock Up 10.7%

NASDAQ:NXXT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 2,616,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,781. The stock has a market cap of $126.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.57. NextNRG has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.93 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextNRG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextNRG in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NextNRG Company Profile

NextNRG Corp (NASDAQ: NXXT) is a technology-driven energy company specializing in the design, development and deployment of turnkey microgrid solutions and distributed energy systems. The company’s offerings include advanced energy storage systems, solar generation integration, and digital control platforms that allow commercial, industrial and utility customers to optimize energy reliability and reduce dependence on traditional grid infrastructure.

NextNRG’s services span the full project lifecycle, encompassing initial feasibility studies, engineering and procurement, construction management, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

