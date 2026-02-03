Short Interest in Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMR) Grows By 28.2%

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,796 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 10,761 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Heidmar Maritime Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of HMR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. 84,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,235. Heidmar Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 million and a P/E ratio of 98.35.

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heidmar Maritime in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidmar Maritime has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Heidmar Maritime Company Profile

Heidmar Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: HMR) is a global provider of commercial and technical management services for oil and chemical tanker vessels. The company specializes in the operation of crude oil, refined products and chemical tankers under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements. Through its proprietary tanker pools, Heidmar offers owners and charterers enhanced vessel utilization and competitive freight rates by aggregating capacity and optimizing employment across global trade lanes.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Heidmar Maritime operates a modern, double?hull fleet that includes a mix of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers, Aframaxes and medium range (MR) product vessels.

