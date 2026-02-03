Share Buyback Program Declared by J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

J & J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $14.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 667,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,249. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.95 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JJSF. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Kathleen E. Ciaramello purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,902.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,737.28. This represents a 114.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J & J Snack Foods News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting J & J Snack Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted profitability and margin improvement — Adjusted EBITDA rose ~7% and gross margin expanded ~200 bps, which management attributes to Project Apollo cost actions and portfolio rationalization; this supports a constructive view on recurring profitability improvement. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Adjusted profitability and margin improvement — Adjusted EBITDA rose ~7% and gross margin expanded ~200 bps, which management attributes to Project Apollo cost actions and portfolio rationalization; this supports a constructive view on recurring profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases and fresh authorization — The company repurchased ~$42M of stock in the quarter and announced a new $50M repurchase authorization, signaling management confidence and supporting EPS per-share metrics. Press Release

Share repurchases and fresh authorization — The company repurchased ~$42M of stock in the quarter and announced a new $50M repurchase authorization, signaling management confidence and supporting EPS per-share metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Small EPS beat but mixed optics — Reported EPS ($0.33) marginally beat the street (Zacks $0.32) while adjusted EPS held flat year-over-year; this is positive technically but muted given other weaknesses. Earnings Top Estimates

Small EPS beat but mixed optics — Reported EPS ($0.33) marginally beat the street (Zacks $0.32) while adjusted EPS held flat year-over-year; this is positive technically but muted given other weaknesses. Neutral Sentiment: Defensive stock framing — Several outlets continue to list JJSF as a low-beta/defensive consumer play, which may attract risk-averse investors amid macro weakness but isn’t enough to offset today’s headline misses. Defensive Stocks to Buy

Defensive stock framing — Several outlets continue to list JJSF as a low-beta/defensive consumer play, which may attract risk-averse investors amid macro weakness but isn’t enough to offset today’s headline misses. Negative Sentiment: Revenue shortfall and segment weakness — Net sales fell 5.2% YoY to $343.8M, missing consensus (~$366M); Food Service (especially bakery, down ~17%) drove the decline, raising concerns about demand and portfolio pruning impacts. Q1 Results

Revenue shortfall and segment weakness — Net sales fell 5.2% YoY to $343.8M, missing consensus (~$366M); Food Service (especially bakery, down ~17%) drove the decline, raising concerns about demand and portfolio pruning impacts. Negative Sentiment: Large GAAP profit decline and one-offs — GAAP operating income and net earnings plunged (operating income down ~90%, EPS on GAAP basis fell sharply) due to non-recurring plant-closure and restructuring costs and a $1M product disposal charge; markets typically punish visible GAAP declines even when adjusted metrics improve. Earnings Call Transcript

Large GAAP profit decline and one-offs — GAAP operating income and net earnings plunged (operating income down ~90%, EPS on GAAP basis fell sharply) due to non-recurring plant-closure and restructuring costs and a $1M product disposal charge; markets typically punish visible GAAP declines even when adjusted metrics improve. Negative Sentiment: Near-term uncertainty despite initiatives — Management highlighted Project Apollo savings (target $20M annually) and product launches (Dippin’ Dots retail, better-for-you pretzels/frozen novelties), but investors may be focused on whether those will offset softer foodservice demand and tariff/operational headwinds. Earnings Call Transcript

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi’s and ChurroMan.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald B.

