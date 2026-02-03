Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc Purchases 4,271 Shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $91,356.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 639,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,225.99. This represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 4,355 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $95,548.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 731 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,628.78.

Shares of Surrozen stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.58. Surrozen, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $24.94.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($2.44). Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 4,055.04% and a negative net margin of 2,909.10%.The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surrozen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Stempoint Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Surrozen by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 686,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 445,713 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Surrozen in the second quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 306,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

