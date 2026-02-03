Insider Selling: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Major Shareholder Sells 7,739 Shares of Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Ii, sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $31,420.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,029,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,358,734.70. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Longitude Capital Partners Ii, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Longitude Capital Partners Ii, sold 27,500 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $116,875.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Longitude Capital Partners Ii, sold 46,000 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $208,840.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of RPID traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 191,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Institutional Trading of Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 73.90% and a negative net margin of 145.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPID shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.