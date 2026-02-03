Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric Dube Sells 100,087 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Dube sold 100,087 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $3,230,808.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 432,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,560.08. The trade was a 18.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. 1,748,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

