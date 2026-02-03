PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) EVP C Michael Dozier Sells 79,076 Shares

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) EVP C Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $10,115,401.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,195.52. This trade represents a 69.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $128.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 113,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

