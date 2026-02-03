Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Down 0.7%

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 74,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,757. The company has a market cap of $38.61 million, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million.

Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:JRSH) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, sportswear and swimwear. Founded in 1994 in the Jerash special economic zone of Jordan, the company has built a vertically integrated production model that spans product design, raw material sourcing, fabric printing, sewing and finishing. By controlling each stage of the manufacturing process, Jerash maintains strict quality standards and achieves competitive lead times for its apparel collections.

Operating state-of-the-art facilities in Jordan with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Jerash produces both proprietary brands and private-label merchandise for major retailers.

