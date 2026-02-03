Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Patria Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

NYSE PAX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 2,032,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

PAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE: PAX) is a Brazil-based alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit investments. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential companies and projects across Latin America. Patria’s investment approach combines local market expertise with global best practices to structure and manage portfolios that aim to deliver long-term value to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The company’s core business activities include private equity funds targeting mid-market and large-cap buyouts, infrastructure funds investing in essential assets such as energy and transportation, real estate strategies encompassing residential, commercial and logistics properties, and credit funds that provide financing solutions across the capital structure.

