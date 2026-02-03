H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.850-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE HRB traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,358. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $198.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.36 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 169.98% and a net margin of 16.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 128,818 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $5,737,553.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 861,313 shares in the company, valued at $38,362,881.02. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 513.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 38.2% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

