Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $180.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.48.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the sale, the director owned 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,098.55. This represents a 33.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 625.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.